Kamloops Valleyview Arena closed until further notice as frozen pipe impacts ice plant

Valleyview Arena is closed until further notice due to a frozen pipe, the City of Kamloops said Saturday.
The City of Kamloops announced the closure — and recognized the irony of the situation — in a social media post Saturday morning.
“Due to a frozen pipe, we cannot run the ice plant at Valleyview arena,” the city said.
“The arena will be closed until further notice.”
Temperatures in Kamloops plunged to -28 C overnight, according to Environment Canada.
