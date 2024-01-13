Kamloops Valleyview Arena closed until further notice as frozen pipe impacts ice plant

Photo: Castanet Valleyview Arena is closed until further notice due to a frozen pipe, the City of Kamloops said Saturday.

Valleyview Arena will be closed until further notice as a frozen pipe has halted operations for the facility’s ice plant.

The City of Kamloops announced the closure — and recognized the irony of the situation — in a social media post Saturday morning.

“Due to a frozen pipe, we cannot run the ice plant at Valleyview arena,” the city said.

“The arena will be closed until further notice.”

Temperatures in Kamloops plunged to -28 C overnight, according to Environment Canada.