Kamloops Minor Hockey Association pivots after frozen pipe closes Valleyview Arena

Photo: Castanet Valleyview Arena is closed until further notice due to a frozen pipe, the City of Kamloops said Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

The president of the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association says collaboration with city staff resulted in minimal impact for teams after a frozen pipe caused Valleyview Arena to suddenly close Saturday morning.

The City of Kamloops said the frozen pipe meant the facility’s ice plant couldn't operate, and the arena was closed until further notice.

Nathan Bosa said KMHA got the news from the city early Saturday morning.

With a tournament in town over the weekend, Bosa said the situation could have been a lot worse, but they were able to work together with city staff to come up with alternate plans.

“Right away they called, and they were good enough to cancel the public skating at Memorial Arena and move some games over to there for us. And we had some open ice at Brock that we had saved for some rec teams to play,” Bosa said.

“Actually, with everybody working together, I think only two teams got bumped, but it would be their second game this weekend anyway, so it actually worked out really well."

Bosa gave kudos to staff who “didn’t miss a beat.”

“We’re really happy with the city. They were very proactive, and very quick to give us some options, and it worked out really well.”

ORIGINAL: 9:53 a.m.

Valleyview Arena will be closed until further notice as a frozen pipe has halted operations for the facility’s ice plant.

The City of Kamloops announced the closure — and recognized the irony of the situation — in a social media post Saturday morning.

“Due to a frozen pipe, we cannot run the ice plant at Valleyview arena,” the city said.

“The arena will be closed until further notice.”

Temperatures in Kamloops plunged to -28 C overnight, according to Environment Canada.