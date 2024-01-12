'Full house' at Kamloops outreach centre during dangerous cold snap

Photo: Castanet

Volunteers at The Loop outreach centre have been working long hours as dangerously cold temperatures hit the region, opening the doors of the North Shore facility to give shelter to vulnerable residents.

Outreach co-ordinator Glenn Hilke said they have “a full house,” seeing about 50 people over the course of the day.

“We're trying to just make our rounds, walk around the block, making sure nobody is outside,” he said.

He said The Loop, which is located on Tranquille Road, is staying open longer through the cold snap — up to 18 hours a day — working in partnership with the extreme weather response shelter operated by The Mustard Seed Kamloops at Kamloops Alliance Church.

The extreme weather response shelter opens overnight when temperatures drop to -10 C or below, or when there is an accumulation of five centimetres of snow.

“We keep folks here until 10 o'clock at night, at which time then the Mustard Seed and CMHA [Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops] come by with their vans, and they transport people over to the Alliance,” Hilke said.

At about 7:30 a.m., when the extreme weather response shelter closes its doors for the day, people are brought back to The Loop.

Volunteers arrive at the outreach centre by 6 a.m. to get ready and start preparing food.

“We’re out of here, you know, midnight after everyone's left and we've cleaned up and ready for the next morning,” Hilke said.

Hilke said the need for outreach services is growing year over year — and getting more complex.

“The deadly class of street drugs that are exacerbating mental health challenges, creating brain injuries, physical harm — yeah, it's bad,” he said.

He told Castanet Kamloops one of The Loop’s “most beloved and frequent guests” recently died outside, while staying under a tent or a tarp. The BC Coroners Service confirmed its investigators are looking into a death believed to have occurred sometime this week.

It’s not yet clear whether the woman died as a result of exposure or another cause, but Hilke noted the cold weather does exacerbate people’s pain and trauma.

“If they are a frequent substance user, they are going to maybe use more frequently than normal to deal with that pain,” he said.

Hilke acknowledged comments he’s heard from some in the community, noting some are finding it "challenging" to see homeless people and those with substance use challenges out on the street.

“Things are being worked on but, you know, don't expect an overnight change, because we have hundreds and hundreds of people in these really terrible, challenging situations, and we barely have enough resources as it is right now, but additional resources are being worked on,” Hilke said.

He called for the community to have understanding and compassion for people who have been “suffering since they came into this world.”

“That's something that we all share in common, is that we don't have any say as to what family we're born into, what environment we're born into. Not everybody can pull themselves up alone by their bootstraps,” he said.

He also encouraged the community to show compassion for people who are working hard to bring support to vulnerable residents, including volunteers, outreach workers and government workers.

“Everybody is doing their utmost to try and respond. And unfortunately, we're in reaction mode right now because we need a lot more resources. A little love and compassion, a little less trolling on social media would be quite helpful.”

Hilke said anyone interested in volunteering to help out is welcome to drop by The Loop anytime from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. He noted the outreach centre can also use donations of gloves, hand warmers, foot warmers and blankets, oatmeal, brown sugar and milk.