Kamloops' Dearborn Ford announces winner of brand new truck

Photo: Dearborn Ford Dearborn Ford gave away a 2023 Ford Maverick, announcing the winner of the giveaway during a Jan. 3 Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce event.

About 100 attendees at a recent Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce event played a part in telling one lucky person he had won a brand new truck, which was given away last week by Dearborn Ford.

The dealership hosted the first chamber social of the year on Jan. 3, where they arranged the draw for the 2023 Ford Maverick.

Marketing manager Chris Wilson said it was a “really unique experience.”

“We drew the winner's name and the whole crowd started, ‘Call him, call him,’ So Justin [Grover, general manager] just called him on speakerphone,” Wilson said.

It took a couple of tries, but they were finally able to reach Doug Miller.

“He was kind of — like anyone would be — awestruck, like is this real? And [Grover] said ‘It is very real. I'm here with the business community, everyone say hi,'" Wilson said.

"It was a fun experience. I had people telling me after that they felt they were part of giving it away, which was awesome.”

Wilson said Grover come up with the idea to give away a vehicle, adding this is the second such giveaway the dealership has offered.

“He was just looking for things to do for the community," he said. "The community was supporting us a lot, and he just wanted to kind of give something back and give people a good opportunity to win a free vehicle."

People had the opportunity to enter their name to win during community events, or if they came into the dealership for service appointments, a test drive, or to purchase a new or used vehicle.

“We wanted to make it so anyone can enter. You didn't have to be a Ford customer, it was just something that we opened up to the community,” Wilson said.

Miller said he was sitting at home working on his computer when the phone rang.

“I realized it was Justin from Dearborn, so I answered it. I knew they were having the drawing, and I knew that I was entered in it, but what took me by surprise was there was this noise in the background,” he said.

“They had a crowd of about 120 people there. They're all hooting and hollering, and I'm thinking ‘What’s going on here? Is this real?’”

Miller and his wife own a fairly new Ford Escape, and because they are retired, they downsized to just one vehicle. After learning they had won the truck, Miller said Dearborn provided a few options including a cash payout, which the couple considered and then accepted. He said this means the two of them can plan to do a little bit more travelling.

Wilson said it was a “really humbling” experience to be involved in the giveaway.

“Being part of things like this [is] really amazing, kind of puts a spin what most people think the auto industry, is to see them give back to this calibre,” he said.