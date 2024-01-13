Councillor says aquatic facility, curling centre discussed in Build Kamloops meetings

Photo: Castanet

A new curling centre, ice sheets and an aquatic centre are just some of the projects being discussed as part of the city’s Build Kamloops program, an ambitious plan seeking to re-establish the community’s title of Canada’s Tournament Capital.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Stephen Karpuk provided an overview of some of the projects considered during a Build Kamloops concept development working group meeting, which took place on Monday.

The working group, which reports to a council committee, is made up of members of the community with architectural, construction and property development expertise, as well as a council representative and City of Kamloops staff.

“Really, really happy with how the creative juices flowed, the direction that we went,” Karpuk said.

“Happy to share that in addition to the [performing] arts centre, the focus was on a new curling centre of excellence, ice and what iteration that will be — four sheets of ice or possibly more.”

He said the group discussed an indoor soccer facility which could include one field or possibly more, in addition to outdoor spaces.

The working group also talked about the development of an aquatic centre, looking into things like water slides and an indoor spray park which could be incorporated into the facility.

“We're looking at the incorporation of possibly housing into some of these projects so that we can address some of our housing needs, certainly in the downtown and other parts of the city,” Karpuk said.

He said he was honoured to be part of the discussions and to witness the “human horsepower” in the room focused on seeing the city succeed.

“I'm looking forward to more of that as we move the needle, and bring that back to Coun. O’Reilly and the rest of the Build Kamloops committee,” Karpuk said.

According to the City of Kamloops, the concept development working group is charged with identifying high level service requirements for the facilities prioritized as part of the Build Kamloops initiative.

The group is expected to prepare conceptual drawings for each project, define specific facility requirements, and prepare cost ranges based on the level of detail known for each facility.

The concept development group is connected with three other Build Kamloops working groups, focused on user engagement, finance and communication, in order to further capital project planning. Information from these groups is then brought to the Build Kamloops council committee for discussion and further decision making.

The next Build Kamloops committee meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m.