Kamloops woman caught working as grocery delivery driver with suspended licence

A Kamloops woman who was busted working as a grocery delivery driver despite having had her licence suspended has been fined $500 and prohibited from driving for a year.

Nadine Knuuttila, 36, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of driving while prohibited.

Court heard she was clocked by a Mountie on July 11 at 117 km/h on Highway 1, where the speed limit was 80 km/h. The officer quickly determined Knuuttila was a prohibited driver.

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said Knuuttila was working at the time delivering grocery orders for Instacart.

He said Knuuttila has a medical disability that has made it difficult for her to find work, so she took the job despite her inability to legally drive.

“While I’m not advancing that as a defence, that day there were certain elements of necessity in her actions in that she was almost out of money and this was the only place that was offering her employment,” he said.

“But in any event, it was wrong to be driving at the time and while she felt a certain need to do so to support herself, she still admits to being at fault for her actions.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a $500 fine and a one-year driving prohibition — the mandatory minimum sentence for a first offence.