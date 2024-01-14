Family activities, events planned for Kamloops Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops families are encouraged to take time in January to take a break from their screens, get active and find opportunities to connect with each other.

The annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week will take place from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28. Events and activities are offered during the week in support of Family Literacy Day, which is on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Brian Harris, Interior Savings CEO, said in a statement it can be challenging to find healthy ways to stay connected and engaged as a family during the wintertime, noting a goal of Literacy Week is to help parents find balance.

“The event supports two areas of impact — empowering parents with young children and maintaining mental wellness — and is one we hope will transcend the week, becoming a more habitual way of spending time together,” he said.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said families can take part in week-long activities at their own pace, like the downtown scavenger hunt with the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and BIG Little Science Centre.

On Jan. 20, the Henry Grube Education Centre will be offering a morning of free activities geared to families with kids aged five and under.

Other events include a family sport night at Kay Bingham Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, a public skate at Valleyview Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Centre is hosting Learn, Sing and Play the Metis Way.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, a family swim is offered at Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre, and residents can also head up to the Overlander Ski Club for a Snowshoe at Stake Lake.

The City of Kamloops said community partner organizations are offering free pickup and take-home kits as well as in-person and virtual activities.

A full schedule of events can be found at LiteracyinKamloops.ca, or on the Kamloops Unplug and Play Facebook page.