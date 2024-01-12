Coroners investigating after woman found dead on North Kamloops street

Photo: Glacier Media

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of a woman on the street in North Kamloops.

The agency confirmed to Castanet Kamloops that its investigators are looking into a death believed to have occurred sometime this week.

It is not clear whether the woman died as a result of exposure or another cause.

“Because we’re very early in the process of determining the facts, I have no additional information to provide at this time,” BC Coroners Service spokesperson Ryan Panton said in an email.

Glenn Hilke, who runs The Loop on Tranquille Road, described the deceased as a woman who was a “beloved and frequent guest” at his drop-in centre.

“We don’t know if this woman perished because of hypothermia and whatever other co-occuring challenges she had along with that,” he said.

“But for sure, the cold weather exacerbates people’s pain and trauma and if they are a frequent substance user, they are going to maybe use more frequently than normal to deal with that pain.”

Hilke said he was told the woman died under a tarp near the intersection of Tranquille Road and Knox Street.

— with files from Kristen Holliday