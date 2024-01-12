Kamloops deep freeze not expected to thaw any time soon, Environment Canada says

Photo: Castanet

An extreme cold warning remains in place for Kamloops, with temperatures not expected to thaw anytime soon.

According to Environment Canada, Friday should be the chilliest day of the current cold snap with a high of -21 C and a low overnight of -27 C.

Things aren’t expected to be much better on Saturday, with a high of -21 C and a low of -24 C.

Temperatures are expected to slowly begin to rise on Sunday, with a forecast high of -17 C and a low of -21 C. Daytime highs are forecast to gradually warm through next week, with a high of -8 C expected by Thursday.

The only potential snow in the forecast is on Tuesday.

The average high for Kamloops for this time of year is -1 C and the average low is -8 C.

Kamloops could set a record low Friday for Jan. 12. The previous record is -26.2 C, which was recorded on this day in 1993.