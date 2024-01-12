Passenger numbers climb in 2023 for Kamloops Airport, nearing pre-COVID levels

Photo: KTW file

More passengers travelled through the Kamloops Airport terminal last year than in 2022 — an increase in traffic that can be partially attributed to the introduction of a new non-stop flight to the province’s capital in the fall.

In a statement, airport officials said statistics from the fourth quarter of 2023 shows Fulton Field's post-pandemic recovery continues.

“Although challenges stemming from the pandemic remain for the aviation sector, Kamloops Airport served 91 per cent of our 2019 Q4 pre-pandemic traffic,” said a statement from airport officials.

“We are optimistic the growth trend will continue toward a full recovery through 2024 as we work with our stakeholders in the airline, tourism and business sectors to amplify Kamloops as the destination for both tourism and commerce.”

Data from the Kamloops Airport shows 311,696 travellers came through its doors in 2023 — a 21 per cent increase when compared to 2022, when 257,374 visits were tracked.

In the final three months of the year, the airport served 84,218 people, up nearly 10 per cent from the same time period in 2022, when 76,673 travelled through YKA.

According to airport officials, the increases in traffic experienced from October to December can be attributed to the introduction of new flights to Victoria and Vancouver from Pacific Coastal Airlines and WestJet.

Pacific Coastal Airlines, which introduced its new, non-stop flights between Kamloops and Victoria in the fall, will be increasing service from six days a week (Sunday to Friday) to daily, starting in February.

The airport said this year, Air Canada also reintroduced its early morning departure from Kamloops to Vancouver.