Shuswap man guilty of assault for breaking neighbour's arm, eye socket during property dispute

A Shuswap man who violently beat a neighbour who banged on his door in the middle of the night during a protracted property dispute has been found guilty of serious assault charges.

Dustin Kenneth Joy, 35, was convicted Friday of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon following a trial in Kamloops provincial court.

Court heard Joy owns a property in Anglemont on which he plans to build a home. He became involved in a lengthy dispute with neighbour Allan Moore over the placement of a shed on the property.

Things escalated following an incident on Sept. 21, 2022, when Joy returned to the property to find what he believed to be Moore's garbage on his land. The two men then moved the items back and forth onto each other’s property, described by Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame as “childish behaviour” of which they should both be embarrassed.

“What happened next was not childish,” she said.

When Moore got up for work at about midnight that night, he discovered the garbage had been returned to his property. He then went and banged on the door of the shed, where Joy was staying.

Frame said a consensual fight ensued. As Moore went to walk away following the exchange, he was struck from behind with an object. He told police he thought it was a piece of doweling and it left a goose egg on the back of his head.

“When Mr. Moore turned, Mr. Joy hit him again in the forehead,” Frame said.

“It would turn out Mr. Moore’s eye socket was broken. Mr. Moore fell to the ground but Mr. Joy continued hitting him. When Mr. Moore raised his arm to block the blows, Mr. Joy struck and broke his arm.”

When the assault ended, Joy called police and said he had been attacked. When Mounties located Moore and discovered the extent of his injuries, they decided to instead arrest Joy.

At trial, Joy said he was acting in self-defence. Frame said his story was not believable.

“This was simply an assault with a weapon that caused significant bodily harm to Mr. Moore,” she said.

“It could have been avoided if Mr. Joy had conducted himself in a more neighbourly fashion, and if the two men communicated reasonably about their issues. That was not the case — Mr. Joy overreacted and Mr. Moore suffered for it.”

Moore had to undergo surgery to repair his injuries, Frame said, and he now has limited use of the arm that was broken.

Lawyers will return to court on Feb. 8 to set a date for sentencing. Joy is not in custody.