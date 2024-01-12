High interest rates led to 'quieter year' for B.C. Interior real estate market

The real estate market in the B.C. Interior had a low key 2023, impacted by high interest rates, among other factors.

“It definitely was a little bit of a quieter year, it just kind of had its ebbs and flows,” said Chelsea Mann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors.

According to statistics from the association, the year ended with a particularly slow December. There was a total of 528 residential sales last month recorded across the region — down from 813 in November, and a 12 per cent decrease compared to December of 2022.

The association noted a severe wildfire season, a lack of affordable housing and high interest rates played a part in shaping the market last year.

"We saw a lot of interest rate increases in 2022, and then they continued into 2023. And the results of that, you don't really see until months ahead. So we're just sort of feeling the impacts of that now,” Mann said.

The next interest rate announcement is expected later this month, and while nothing is certain, Mann said there’s a good chance the rate will stay steady. She noted some are predicting rates will start to decrease in the year ahead.

She said stabilization will help with buyer confidence.

“I think a lot of people were sidelined in the last year, just being priced out with the high interest rates, or just not feeling confident and wanting to wait and see what was going to happen,” Mann said.

"But now that's sort of coming back.”

Mann said there’s a difference between a lack of sales and a lack of demand, noting inventory is still low in places like Kamloops.

In the Tournament Capital, the number of active listings was sitting 740 in December, while about 2,500 listings is seen as a healthy benchmark.

She said due to low inventory, there could be another increase in prices if interest rates drop and people come back to the market, noting the next month or two could be an ideal time to buy.

“With more and more people getting to the age of buying up their first home, and a lot of older folks aging in place so their homes are not hitting the market at the kind of numbers that they used to this year, this problem is going to continue,” Mann said.

“It's a very difficult problem to fix. And, as we've seen, governments at every level have been attempting to create change and policy to try to fix this problem. But it's so layered and difficult, that not all of these policy changes are going to be effective. Some may even have the adverse effect that they're hoping for.”

Mann says now more than ever, it’s important for buyers and sellers to lean on the experts.

“With all the different government policies, rule changes, different taxes to be aware of that you may be applicable for, working with an experienced, licensed realtor and a licensed mortgage broker in your journey is crucial right now,” she said.

Mann said people should make sure they have been recently pre-approved before looking for a home, and to ensure they are aiming to live within their means.

“I think that happened to a lot of folks, when the interest rates were so low that they were able to get into a home and a lot of people just chose to go to the highest that they could afford,” Mann said.

“You should always be trying to plan ahead and know that things can change at any time and try to put yourself in a place where you're not going to be pinched.”