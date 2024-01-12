TRU volleyball players hope to see TCC packed for first home game since devastating crash

Photo: University of Winnipeg The TRU WolfPack men's volleyball team stands arm in arm prior a match last weekend in Winnipeg ??their first game action since a Nov. 29 crash on McGill Road killed one teammate and left two others with life-altering injuries.

Thompson Rivers University's men's volleyball team is hoping to see a big turnout this weekend for their first home games since a multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29 killed one player and left two others with life-altering injuries.

The WolfPack returned to action last weekend, earning an emotional upset win over the University of Winnipeg 37 days after the darkest day in the history of TRU's athletics department. They will welcome the winless MacEwan University Griffins to the Tournament Capital Centre for games on Friday and Saturday.

“I must have been asked 100 times by now how the guys pulled that off last weekend — I have no idea,” said Pat Hennelly, WolfPack head coach.

“They just played their balls off and then we all cried our eyes out. That game helped us get some anger and tension out, and it’s been a step in helping us move on.”

In the six weeks since the McGill Road collision killed Owyn McInnis and left Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse with life-altering injuries, the team relied on university staff, counsellors, the Kamloops community and each other to get through what has most likely been the most challenging times they’ve ever faced.

“That first week after the crash, myself, Curtis [Atkinson, director of athletics and recreation] and Scott [Clark, high performance sport manager] focused on getting the guys to attend as many workouts, casual practices and team meals as possible,” Hennelly said.

“We wanted everyone to be together and we kept that up until everyone went home for the holidays.”

Two days after the death of their son, Sheldon McInnis and Eryn Walter flew from their home in Guelph, Ont., to speak with the team. Walter’s career as a grief counsellor was a major asset at a desperate time. For a few hours, the team and the parents exchanged laughs and tears as everyone recounted their favourite stories about Owyn.

“I think that really started the healing process — not just for us, but for Owyn’s parents as well,” Hennelly said.

The university was quick to offer unwavering support for whoever needed it, making sure everyone understood the supports offered.

With the semester ending, the school immediately let the student-athletes enter an early holiday break without worrying about final projects, papers or exams. A team of counsellors was established for the players, coaches and students who needed someone to talk to. When the McInnis’ said goodbye to their son on Dec. 9 in Ontario, the university didn’t blink when it came to helping a few members of the team attend the funeral.

By Dec. 12, players went their separate ways, but not before Hennelly held a meeting with his leadership team. The discussion centred around whether the team would finish the season.

Captain Dylan VanSpankeren said Brinnen and Waterhouse factored into the decision to carry on.

“We decided if they were going to keep fighting, then we wanted to keep fighting, too,” said team captain Dylan VanSpankeren.

The three-week holiday break served as a reset for the most part, although it was difficult for VanSpankeren’s teammates not to get asked about the incident in their hometowns.

As the holiday break wound down, the group chat lit up with an eagerness to get back into action.

“I left it up to the players to decide with their hearts, knowing that the second half of our season was going to be incredibly challenging,” Hennelly said.

“We could have told the league to cancel our season and I would have been fine with that. But it was a unanimous decision to get back to our routine.”

According to Hennelly, the first practice back was “solid and intense.” He said the players looked ready to take on the second half of the Canada West slate.

“I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes,” Atkinson said.

“It is hard to see them hurting, but I am so proud of how these guys represent TRU, Kamloops and the WolfPack, and how they compete for our three guys who can’t be on the court with them.”

Little did they know, the week leading up to their first game was going to be another in a seemingly endless lap of emotional rollercoasters.

“I keep thinking that I’ve cried my eyes out for the last time, but then something else will happen and I’m bawling again,” said VanSpankeren.

“All these firsts — first practice, first game and so on — everything keeps coming back to me.”

As the WolfPack were preparing for 2024, the sporting and local community refused to forget about them.

Restaurants provided meals for the families and the team, while others delivered groceries. Coaches from across Canada we contributing to fundraising efforts, providing meals on the road and reaching out to the program. High school programs that have sent players to TRU, were sending get-well messages. The support was overwhelming and relentless.

“I can’t even begin to describe how helpful everyone has been,” VanSpankeren said.

“The university has had our back and given us everything we need. The outreach from the community has been incredible. The GoFundMes have been taking off. I’ve had people that I haven’t heard from in years reach out to me to see how I was doing. It’s meant the world to us and made a very, very difficult time much easier. We are all very thankful for everything.”

The team recently received some good news, as Waterhouse’s condition has improved and Brinnen is now out of hospital and beginning the recovery process at G.F. Strong in Vancouver.

The discussions and good news boosted the team as they prepared to board an airplane for Manitoba to take on the University of Winnipeg Wesmen last weekend — where they scored an emotional victory over the favoured Wesmen.

“The emotions we felt that night will stick with us forever,” Van Spankeren said.

“As soon as Matt hit that last serve, we were all overwhelmed with emotion. Happiness, pride, sadness — that was my favourite game of all time.”

The WolfPack spent the majority of this week preparing for their first home game since Nov. 25. The team took a break Wednesday to celebrate the life of Owyn McInnis inside a jam-packed Tournament Capital Centre, and there wasn’t a dry eye in sight.

VanSpankeren said the team is hoping to see a similar turnout this weekend for games on Friday and Saturday.

“Friday is going to be very emotional and very intense, no doubt about that,” he said.

“We are all hoping for a big crowd and continued support from our amazing community. It’s going to be a special night.”

The WolfPack host the MacEwan University Griffins (0-14) Friday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 5:15 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre. A moment of silence for McInnis will take place before Friday’s match.

How you can help

There are still plenty of ways to support the injured athletes and the TRU men’s volleyball program.

More than 400 donors have contributed to the Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Fund, which currently sits at $72,121.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to one or more out-of-province men’s volleyball players.

If you wish to contribute to the fund and earn a taxable credit, please visit the Owyn McInnis Fund page or email Kelly de Chantal, TRU's director of development for athletics and recreation.