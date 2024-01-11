Off-road rescue group retrieves vehicle stranded in snow south of Merritt

A couple rescued from the Juliet Creek area Tuesday after becoming stranded in heavy snow received an extra helping hand from members of an off-road recovery Facebook group to extract their vehicle.

Kamloops Search and Rescue was tasked by police to help extricate two people who had been on a backcountry trip south of Merritt. The two had become stranded in their four-by-four vehicle, which slid into the creek as they attempted to drive out of the area.

KSAR was able to use snowmobiles to access the couple, and brought the two safely to Merritt.

Valentin Nomikossov, a moderator for the Okanagan Off Road Rescue and Recovery Facebook page who also volunteers for the BC 4x4 Rescue and Recovery group, said upon their safe arrival in Merritt, the couple reached out to get help with their vehicle, which was still stuck.

“They knew that they had a very limited amount of time,” he said.

“It was going to snow for the rest of the week. Plus we have the huge deep freeze right now coming in the next two days, and half of their vehicle was in the river — it would have just frozen, and that would have been it.”

With several others on standby to help out if needed, Nomikossov drove his Bronco over the Okanagan Connector and into Merritt, where he picked up the couple and headed south.

Nomikossov said the vehicle was stuck about 4.5 kilometres up a trail off the Coquihalla Highway.

“It was mostly a lot of digging,” he said of the extraction effort.

“It snowed and I guess the car and just the river edge created a dune, it blew bunch of snow over. … There was over three and a half feet of snow beside the vehicle.”

He said they pulled the vehicle out, chipped ice out of its wheels, and took air out of the tires in order to help it drive through the snow. If no one came to get the vehicle, he said it’s likely it would have stayed there until the spring due to the heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Nomikossov said anyone who is stuck and needs help recovering a vehicle but isn’t facing an urgent, emergency situation can reach out to the Okanagan Off Road Rescue and Recovery or BC 4x4 Rescue and Recovery groups, which have many members with capable vehicles and recovery tools ready to help anytime.

Nomikossov said he hopes more people will be able to use the services these groups offer — when they aren’t in immediate danger.

He noted group members recently helped to retrieve a truck belonging to a man who had driven off McCulloch Forest Service Road, became trapped in the vehicle, and was found hypothermic by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Once safe, the man reached out after finding that tow companies wouldn’t be able to remove his truck from the forest service road.

“As soon as you make a post on the group, they're just able to comment on that, and you can reach out for them to help you, or they they can reach out to you too, contact and help you,” Nomikossov said.

He noted the work is all done by volunteers, and while donations of gas money are gratefully accepted, group members are happy to help anyone in need.