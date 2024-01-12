TRU professor says department stores going extinct as HBC remains shuttered due to strike

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking workers outside the Hudson's Bay Company in Kamloops.

While the fate of the Kamloops Hudson’s Bay Company store remains up in the air as negotiations drag on between the company and striking workers, the economic impact of the store potentially not reopening will likely be minimal in the long-run, according to a Thompson Rivers University finance professor.

The store has been closed for more than a month while workers walk the picket line outside. TRU professor Raymond Cox said he wouldn't be surprised to see Aberdeen Mall's lone remaining department store shutter permanently as a result of the strike, as such stores have “gone the way of the dodo bird” across Canada.

“People either internet shop or they just like to go to specialty shops,” Cox said.

“The mall would find other tenants. They probably wouldn't find, I imagine, a tenant to take the whole space, maybe each floor like they did when Fresh St. Market took over.”

In 2020, Fresh St. Market took over part of the space previously occupied by Sears, which closed in 2017. Also in the former Sears space are Marshall's, Old Navy and Ardene.

Cox said the space may take some time to be filled again if Hudson’s Bay were to leave, noting the space could be used to expand the mall corridor.

“I’ve seen some malls, the big store, when it goes away, where they try to expand the corridors. Where they chop it up, when there's many little stores,” Cox said.

“Ideally, they would rent the space by floor or at least try to keep some big stores. But it's hard to do that so it might be vacant for one to three years before it all gets filled again.”

If the Hudson's Bay Company were to leave Kamloops, it would mark the end of a very long era. HBC's history in the community dates back to 1821, when it acquired Fort Kamloops in a merger with the North West Company.

In the short-term, Cox said the largest impact a potential closure would have would be to workers and regular Bay customers. He said the property tax for the mall would likely drop as well if the store were to shutter, meaning the city may see some decreased revenues.

He said Hudson's Bay Company as a department store may not exist in the future, either, speculating the company might focus more on real estate investment as department stores continue to dwindle in popularity.

“They've got a lot of real estate properties, a lot of leases and malls, and typically they can hang on to the lease, have fairly cheap rent because they secured it long time ago and at a lower price,” Cox said.

“Hudson's Bay may have this in mind already — looking at it as a real estate investment that they're going to make money on as opposed to keep operating as a retail store business.”

The store's unionized Kamloops workers first took strike action on Dec. 10, calling for a “fair and equitable” collective agreement and wages closer to or above a living wage. The Aberdeen Mall store has been shuttered since then.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said there’s been no talk of the store shuttering permanently, but said it’s in the back of workers’ minds.

In a statement, HBC said the company remains committed to the bargaining process and is looking forward to reaching a resolution.

“Hudson’s Bay appreciates the hard work and dedication of its store associates, who serve our customers every day,” the statement reads.

“We regret the disruption in our Kamloops store and hope to return to serving our customers as soon as possible.”

Aberdeen Mall representatives did not reply to a request for comment for this story.