Kamloops groups to host one day climate action workshop

Photo: Castanet

Three local groups are teaming up to host a one-day workshop focused on planning local climate action projects.

Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council and the Kamloops Naturalist Club are planning Climate Action Fest 2.0, which will take place at Kamloops United Church on Saturday, Jan. 27.

“At this one day workshop, you’ll bounce around ideas with others interested in grassroots climate action, and formulate plans for effective initiatives,” the organizers wrote in a statement.

“Please come prepared to join an action team to help push for change at the local level.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and a light lunch will be provided for attendees. Those planning to attend are required to register in advance.

More information about the event and registration information can be found here.