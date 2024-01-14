Kamloops speed skater competes in national championship against Canada's best

Photo: Kamloops Long Blades Leah Turner

Kamloops speed skaters were in action last weekend, competing nationally and provincially as another province-wide championship looms in the near future.

Leah Turner of the Kamloops Long Blades claimed a 25th-place finish in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m events and a 22nd-place finish in the 3000m event at the 2024 Canadian Junior Long Track Championships.

The national competition held in Quebec City sees the top 25 skaters qualify by earning top racing times in the country. The championship was held in conjunction with the 2024 Long Track Canada Cup.

Having speed skated for eleven years, Turner said this was her second time competing in Quebec for a national competition and was grateful for the experience.

“It was a super cool opportunity and I'm super grateful I've had it and glad I can be a part of speed skating. It's a super cool sport and it's brought me to some pretty cool places,” Turner said.

“I was going into it keeping an open mind about it and kind of knowing that I had trained and going more for the experience and getting that out of it rather than trying to put all the pressure on myself.”

Turner said it took some adjusting to the indoor long-track in Quebec, as opposed to the short-track in Kamloops. While she typically uses short-track blades, Turner said she also had to spend time on her technique using clap blades — a design that sees the blade attached to the front of the boot by a hinge.

In addition to competing, Turner said she also helps to coach some of the younger skaters at the Kamloops club.

“When I have more competitions like this and I experience more, I like to give them feedback and advice,” Turner said.

“I love the community and it's great to see other kids find that love for the sport, to see them growing up and not only the competing aspect but just the practices. It's a great club.”

The Kamloops King Blades Speed Skating Club said the BC Long Track Championships are next up for Turner and the club, taking place in Fort St John next weekend.

Kamloops skaters also made an appearance at the Alberta Long Track Championships in Calgary. While not a qualifying competition for B.C. skaters, Kamloops Long Blades head coach Sandi Vyse said the skaters attended the event to gain experience in a competition-setting.

Ashton Loland earned a fifth-place finish in the Youth 11 Male divines, Kayleigh Roberts finished fourth in Youth 12 Female, Keidis Corrigan took home second place in Youth 13 Male, Jared Roberts finished in first place in Junior Division 2 and Jacob Beesley claimed a third place finish in the Junior DIvision 2.