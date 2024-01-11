Kamloops Film Society to host first Black Film Festival

The Kamloops Film Society will host a new film festival next month that will celebrate black cinema and stories.

Over three days, the inaugural Black Film Festival will play a selection of six films that showcase Black, African and Caribbean stories, curated by the festival’s committee.

Mary Falade, assistant co-ordinator for the festival, said the film society hopes the festival will provide a platform for the black community to see themselves represented on the screen.

“The festival really is going to be a space for us to showcase black stories experiences artistry through the lens of film, but also through to various events, performers, artists that we'll be featuring,” she said.

“I think the black community especially as it continues to grow and at such a rapid rate is always looking for more spaces, more opportunities for them to celebrate their communities, celebrate their blackness.”

Films to be screened include Hidden Figures, Cool Runnings, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Sarafina!, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and King Richard.

Radhika Tabrez, KFS general manager, said the Paramount theatre will also have food and art representative of black culture during the festival.

“We are fortunate to live in a city like this which has such brilliant diversity thanks to have it being a university town,” she said.

Tabrez said while the lineup of movies was a bit conservative this year, Tabrez hopes to expand the festival to include more films in the future.

“Our lineup is very well curated, we deliberately picked these movies that are now a little retro, a little older,” she said.

“There is something that will interest everyone out there, at the same time representing black culture from a different angle, in a different way.”

Black Film Festival committee member Daniel Akinshola said it will be the first black film festival in Kamloops and he believes it will promote cultural tolerance and understanding.

“I think is very, very important to have the black film festival in Kamloops for representation, for inclusion,” Akinshola said.

“The main essence of blackness or black communities is working together as a team. So that's what we want to celebrate and most of the films talk about that as well.”

Committee member Sally Martin said the film festival hopes to bring communities together to share and learn black history.

“We wanted to pick films that showed or demonstrated excellence within the black community as well. But also, we wanted films that would educate the community on some of the history,” Martin said.

“The main point is not to get stuck on the history, but how do we move forward? Through learning that history and picking the lessons.”

The film society says they’re also looking for black artists and performers to be featured during the festival.

Short films under 10 minutes and made by local black filmmakers can be submitted to be shown before film screenings. Artwork can also be submitted for the festival’s art display, which will be shown throughout the duration of the festival.

The society is also looking for black performers, including musicians, dancers, comedians and others to perform onstage.

The Black Film Festival is run in partnership with the Kamloops Caribbean Cultural Society and Valid Dreams Foundation and will run from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 at the Paramount Theatre.

More information on the festival and committee members is available online.