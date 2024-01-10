Athlete killed in Kamloops crash honoured in celebration of life

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tournament Capital Centre Wednesday to honour Owyn McInnis, who is being remembered as a compassionate, loving and enthusiastic teammate, son, fiancé and friend.

McInnis, a Thompson Rivers University WolfPack volleyball player in his 20s, was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on McGill Road in November. Two of his teammates suffered life-altering injuries in the crash.

McInnis’ father, Sheldon McInnis, spoke at a celebration of life held on Wednesday afternoon, an event which was attended by members of McInnis' family, friends, WolfPack athletes, the TRU and Kamloops community, as well as the mayor and members of city council.

Sheldon remembered his son as an “unstoppable force” who had an abundance of curiosity and self confidence.

“Owyn’s life was full of laughter, comedy, a loving heart, and compassion. And he has left a long line of friends in his wake, and a legacy to be upheld by all that knew him,” Sheldon said.

“His legacy could be summed up as to have fun, don't take yourself too seriously. Be a good friend. Be compassionate, and most of all, be the best you can be and live the hell out of life — because these are the things he would want for each and every one of us.”

Sheldon took time to thank the university, the TRU WolfPack and the Kamloops community for their compassion, and the physicians and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital who cared for his son in his final moments.

Amber Wingenbach, McInnis’ fiancée, said as “Ontario kids,” the two of them felt lucky to be able to explore Calgary and Kamloops together.

“I was lucky enough to be loved by Owyn and they were the best years I've ever had. Every day I had with Owyn, he went out of his way to make it meaningful, from sending me playlists filled with love songs and writing silly little stories for my nieces,” she said.

“Owyn never let a day go by without making me feel like the most important person in this world.”

Michael Svab, a WolfPack volleyball teammate, said he was grateful to have spent three years with McInnis.

"He brought me so much joy, and will continue to, and sometimes it takes a long time for someone to be a big part of your life, sometimes it happens almost immediately — and that was the case with Owyn,” Svab said.

He remembered McInnis as being “one of the biggest supporters” on and off the volleyball court.

“I know that he'll be here with the successes and failures through my whole life,” Svab said.

Pat Hennelly, head coach of the men’s volleyball team, said McInnis was “exceptional” in his work ethic and drive for improvement, adding the athlete made courageous moves to make his dreams come true.

“Here's a guy, even at his young age, that got to live his dreams. That got to turn to people and say, ‘Listen, I did it.’ …How many people go through life, never go for their dreams, make excuses and hold themselves back?”

Hennelly also sent a message to Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, the WolfPack athletes injured in the crash.

“We’re going to fight for you guys every single day, and now it's your turn,” Hennelly said.

“We need you guys to come back this, this team's not going to be complete until those two guys get back into this gym, and back with the group of guys.”

The event closed with a video message from Erin Walter, McInnis’ mother, who wasn't able to attend the event in person. Walter remembered McInnis as an adventurous kid, quick-witted and athletic, who adored his friends and “fiercely” loved his family.

Walter encouraged people to keep Brinnen and Waterhouse in their thoughts, to lean on each other through grief, and to think of the family "as we fight for [McInnis’] justice in the coming months.”

“My message is not to live for my son. Please don’t. But to live because of him — because he touched your life, because he made you smile, because he shared a story with you. Because he danced on the sidelines, and he had energy,” Walter said.

“Take that with you. Stay close to people who feel like sunshine. …When you do life, do it boldly. Do it with zest. And honestly, you don't know what tomorrow brings. So love with a really bold heart.”

Those attending the celebration of life heard a scholarship fund set up in McInnis' memory has already grown to more than $72,000. A donation was made towards the fund by McInnis' favourite band The Arkells, who reached out to the university after hearing of the athlete's death in order to make a contribution.