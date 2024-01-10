Extreme cold warning issued for Kamloops area

Photo: Environment Canada The North Thompson and South Thompson are among several regional in BC under extreme cold warnings.

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Kamloops area.

Environment Canada says bitterly cold windchill values of -35 C to -40 C are expected Thursday night and through the weekend in the North Thompson and South Thompson regions.

Similar warnings are also out for several other parts of BC, including most of the Cariboo and Central Interior as well as the East Columbia, East Kootenay-North and Elk Valley.

“An extremely cold arctic ridge is building over BC and pushing south,” says Environment Canada.

“Temperatures between minus 25 to minus 35 in combination with periodic winds of 20 to 30 km/h with create dangerous windchill values of minus 35 or lower beginning Thursday night.”

In those conditions, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Anyone who is outside for more than a few minutes should watch for symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes to fingers and toes.

The windchill is expected to moderate by the end of the weekend.