City of Kamloops to create new coordinator position to build local FireSmart program

Photo: The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck Firefighters battle a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops on June 5, 2023.

Kamloops council has unanimously given the green light for the city to create a new role responsible for building and implementing a cohesive community FireSmart program.

The national FireSmart initiative is intended to increase wildfire resiliency and minimize negative impacts.

Ken Uzeloc, Kamloops Fire Rescue chief, said some FireSmart work is being done by KFR, the city’s parks department and the emergency preparedness division, but there isn’t a cohesive program — and more can be done to ensure the work is aligned, collaborative and strategic.

As an example, Uzeloc noted if FireSmart principles were being followed when Juniper Ridge was initially developed, the city might have asked the developer to build a paved walking and cycling path on the upper, forested end of the community to create a fire break and improve fire truck access to that area.

“It's about looking at how those FireSmart principles can be incorporated in the various components that they’re already doing to help push that initiative,” Uzeloc said.

“It's not just citizens on their own property, it’s not just the city on the land we own. It has to all be working together to actually make that change to make sure we're taking and lowering that risk as best we can.”

Will Beatty, City of Kamloops emergency preparedness manager, said grant funding has been available to help communities to implement FireSmart initiatives. Between 2019 and 2023, the city said it has received more than $1.1 million from the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ grant program for FireSmart.

However, Beatty said starting this year, there’s now a requirement to have a coordinator or similar position in place in order to be eligible for receiving grant funding.

Money for the new position will come from the city’s working capital reserve for one year, and afterwards, the costs paid for through taxation.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he felt it was a “fantastic step forward” for the community.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he liked the overall idea, but initially held some concerns that the city was put in the position of needing to hire a new coordinator to receive future grant funding for FireSmart initiatives.

Uzeloc agreed the coordinator is required for grants, but said regardless, the role is important to bring cohesion to FireSmart efforts underway in Kamloops.

“We don't have a program now. And really, we need to have a program given our location, given our geography and given the fact how isolated we are from support,” Uzeloc said.

“What I'm looking for is for us to be able to lower the risk level so that if something does happen, we have the ability to control it or contain it until we can get resources here from BC Wildfire or whatever communities are going to come to support us if something happens, because that's not going to be quick for us — because we are on our own.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked if there was any way the city could have an existing employee do the work.

City CAO David Trawin said there was no capacity within existing staff to undertake the additional work required with the position.

“That's why lots of things are being done off the side of people's desks, because they don't have that capacity," he said.

"This takes this from taking it off four or five people's side of desks — or not being done at all — in order to get that done.”

Uzeloc added KFR will still be doing FireSmart assessments and the city's parks devision will still be undergoing fuel mitigation work, but the new position will come up with a formalized program and strategic plan, develop performance measurements, and work with the public on community-based FireSmart actions.

Beatty told council that Logan Lake, the first community in Canada to be designated FireSmart, underwent 18 years of work before achieving the status.