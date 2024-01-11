New exhibit at Kamloops Art Gallery to feature work of influential Inuit artist

Photo: Kamloops Art Gallery An untitled work by Inuit artist Jessie Oonark c. 1972-1973.

A new exhibit at the Kamloops Art Gallery will feature the work of an influential Inuit artist and two of her daughters.

The Kamloops Art Gallery said its new exhibit, Double Vision, will feature the Inuit textile works of Jessie Oonark and her daughters Janet Kigusiuq and Victoria Mamnguqsualuk.

“Despite only beginning her practice once moving to Qamani’tuaq [Baker Lake, Nunavut] at age 59, Oonark became one of the most influential Inuit textile makers,” the art gallery said in a news release.

“Her family’s distinctly matriarchal practice centres on the dynamics and interrelationships between people, animals and the spiritual world."

The Kamloops Art Gallery said visitors to the exhibition will be greeted by bright coloured wall hangings.

A complementary exhibition from the gallery’s Sleeping in Skins: Life in Inuit Nunangat will be displayed as well, featuring a select of prints and one beaded front-piece by Inuit artists.

The exhibition, curated by Candice Hopkins, will run from Jan. 20 to April 6 in the Central Gallery at KAG, 465 Victoria St.