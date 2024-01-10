Firebug who intentionally set blazes in backcountry near Kamloops admits to breaching house arrest

Photo: David Newcomb Monte Lake resident David Newcomb said his security system captured this image in April of 2022, after a suspicious fire was set near his property.

A Kamloops woman who avoided jail last year after pleading guilty to an arson charge stemming from a string of fires she set in the backcountry outside city limits has admitted to breaching the conditions of her house arrest.

But Angela Elise Cornish, 42, will not be going to jail. Instead, she had a month added onto her sentence after admitting the breaches Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court.

Court heard Cornish breached her conditions by refusing to attend a counselling intake and not showing up for a psychiatric assessment.

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said Cornish also told her probation officer that she wanted her electronic-monitoring ankle bracelet removed because it was causing her hair to fall out.

Cornish was sentenced on Sept. 26 and the breaches began the following day, when she refused to sign documents during a meeting with her probation officer.

“She stated she did not consent to the programming or any conditions listed in the order,” Fras said.

“She said she would rather serve her sentence inside a custody centre.”

Court heard Cornish has since “re-engaged” with her probation officer and is serving her sentence in an acceptable manner.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey, who expressed some hesitation last year when initially presented with a plan to have Cornish sentenced to house arrest, suspended her six-month conditional sentence order for 30 days, in effect adding a month onto the duration of the sentence.

Mounties secretly followed Cornish for days in the spring of 2022, after she became a suspect in a series of suspicious fires near Lac Le Jeune and Connolly Lake.

Her lawyer later said she was seeking “personal healing and growth” through fire.