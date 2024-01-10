City of Kamloops seeks volunteers for social, heritage groups

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is looking for volunteers to serve on two engagement groups — one focused on heritage matters and the other on social planning and community wellbeing initiatives.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said the heritage engagement group has an opening for one member, while the social planning engagement group has openings for three members. These members will serve two-year terms.

“Engagement groups serve as working [and] advisory groups that consist of city staff, stakeholders, and members of the public,” the city wrote in a statement.

These two engagement groups support the work of council’s livability and sustainability select committee.

Community members interested in applying should be “proven collaborators” who contribute to group dialogue with constructive ideas, and who have a track record of commitment to Kamloops.

Volunteers should also have experience with the particular engagement group’s related field or sectors, and some experience working with city staff on plans, projects or initiatives.

The deadline to apply for the heritage engagement group is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, while those looking to apply for the social planning engagement group have until 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Those interested in applying can visit the city’s website for more details.