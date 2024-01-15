Country artist Aaron Pritchett set to perform in Kamloops during national tour

Photo: Contributed

Country artist Aaron Pritchett is slated to make a stop later this month in Kamloops as part of his coast-to-coast tour.

Pritchett, an award-winning Canadian artist, will be joined by supporting acts Cory Marks and Matt Lang as the trio makes the second stop on a 29-date tour in Kamloops on Jan. 30.

"The excitement level inside me, to get back on stages from west coast to east coast, is probably the highest of my entire career,” Pritchett said.

“The energy crowds are going to witness on stage from myself, Matt Lang and Cory Marks — three diverse artists — will be like nothing anyone has ever seen before."

The trio said the music video for their new single Liquored Up will release next week.

The Liquored Up tour marks Pritchett’s first cross-Canada tour in more than five years. Tickets for the tour went on sale in October of last year.

The tour will arrive in Kamloops on Jan. 30 for a show at Nightshift on Fifth. For more information or for tickets, click here.