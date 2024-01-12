Kamloops club preparing to celebrate annual White Cane Week

Photo: Pexels / MART Production

A Kamloops group is again preparing for White Cane Week, an annual national event that seeks to raise awareness about blindness.

In a statement, Vern Short, vice president of the Kamloops White Cane Club, said this year's White Cane Week will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

“This special week gives local groups a chance to promote education and raise awareness about blindness in our community,” Short said.

The Kamloops blind bowling team will once again issue a challenge to city council. Last year, a few councillors went head-to-head in a five-pin bowling game against the team.

This year, the bowling match will take place on Feb. 9.

The local White Cane Club supports its blind, partially sighted or deaf-blind members, giving them the opportunity to socialize and participate in activities like curling, hiking, cycling on tandem bicycles, five-pin bowling and lawn bowling, as well as an annual fishing derby.

The club, which is always on the lookout for new members, will be hosting an information table at Northills Shopping Centre on Feb. 10.

Short noted the local club had its 30 year anniversary in October 2023, and on Jan. 4, 2024, it marked another important date.

“We also celebrated 200 years of World Braille Day — 1824 to 2024," he said. "Six amazing dots."

White Cane Week started in the 1940s by the Canadian Council of the Blind in order to support war veterans returning home with blindness or severe eye injuries.

“The white cane is not only used as a tool for the blind [or] partially sighted, it is a symbol of courage and independence for the blind individual,” Short said.

He said in B.C., about 252,000 residents are living with vision loss or blindness.