KSAR rescues two people stranded in vehicle due to heavy snowfall at Juliet Creek

Photo: Facebook / Kamloops Search and Rescue KSAR rescued a couple on a backcountry trip who returned to their vehicle to find it covered in 50 centimetres of new snow. When they tried to drive out, their vehicle slid into a creek.

Kamloops Search and Rescue were tapped to help out two people who embarked on a backcountry trip south of Merritt and became stranded during this week’s heavy snowfall.

In a Facebook post, KSAR said its team was tasked by the RCMP to locate, access and evacuate the couple, who were stranded in a four-by-four vehicle.

The call came in at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The couple was on a multi-day backcountry trip in the Juliet Creek area and when they returned to their vehicle there was 50 centimetres of new snow,” the post said.

“They attempted to drive out but slid into the creek.”

A KSAR team tried to get to the couple using chains, but ultimately had to use snowmobiles to carry out the rescue mission.

The two people were given a ride to Merritt, and KSAR team members were back at home by noon Tuesday.

KSAR thanked Nicola Valley Search and Rescue for its support.