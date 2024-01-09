City of Kamloops director thanks public for 'lots of grace' as crews clear snow

Photo: Castanet A City of Kamloops plow clears snow from Columbia Street during a snowfall last year.

A City of Kamloops director is thanking the public for “lots of grace” shown to the city's snow plowing crew members— many of whom have one year of experience or less on snow — as they work to clear streets during the season’s first major snowfall.

Jen Fretz, civic operations director, said during Tuesday’s council meeting that all city crews and equipment are out on the streets, clearing snow and preparing for the coming cold snap.

A snowfall warning was in effect for Kamloops and area on Monday, and snow continued to fall in the city Tuesday.

“We had lots of grace from the public, in that we actually didn't have any requests for service based on last night’s snowfall, which I was very thankful for,” Fretz said.

“We are out in full force 24 hours a day, all of our crews and equipment are out on the streets doing their work and I definitely appreciate the public for allowing them time to do that.

Certainly if there is an issue, we want to hear from people, but when we're out doing what we need to do, I appreciate that people are giving us some patience.”

Fretz said the main priority is to clear all arterial roads before temperatures drop in the coming days, noting it’s easier to maintain the surfaces if they are clear than if there’s still snow and ice left on them. When arterial roads are clear, crews turn their attention to collector and local streets.

She noted about 50 per cent of the staff group has one year of experience or less with plowing snow.

“The only way to get experience plowing snow is to plow snow,” Fretz said, adding crews undertook training exercises with sand and gravel during the summer, but it isn’t quite the same.

“We literally built dirt cul de sacs in the back 40 at the Civic Operations yard so that new operators could get some experience with turning radiuses of trucks, and plows down, and how low do you put your plow down — all of those sorts of wonderful things, but snow is a different animal certainly,” she said.

“Thank you to everybody for your patience, and allowing our operators to get the experience they need and do the job that they're doing.”

She asked for drivers to allow snow plows the right of way where possible, so equipment isn’t stuck in a line of traffic and is able to do its job.

Fretz thanked the snow plowing crew for their work.

“All in all it was a great response from our civic operations snow plowing crew. It's stressful for all of them, and especially when you're new at the job. So a big huge kudos to them for the work that they did,” she said.

“And again, thank you to the public for being gracious and allowing us some some time to get those streets cleared.”