Mustard Seed shelter numbers rise as snow falls, temperatures drop

Following a decrease in temperatures and an uptick in snowfall, the Mustard Seed said its shelters are already reaching maximum capacity with a busy season expected ahead.

An extreme weather shelter, operated by the Mustard Seed inside Kamloops Alliance Church, opened its doors Sunday night due to a drop in temperatures.

Nyasha Manyanye, Mustard Seed director of operations, said there has been a spike in the number of people seeking shelter.

“The numbers are increasing. Last night we were at full capacity in most of our shelters,” Manyanye said.

“As temperatures are going to continue to drop down, I think the shelters are going to be full for the most part of the winter.”

Mustard Seed shelters provide basic support services, offering clothing, hygiene products and warm meals, as well as wraparound services for those looking to enter housing or treatment.

Manyanye said there’s a “wide gap” in the community, which would require more spaces to open in order to accommodate the number of people seeking shelter.

“That's where it kind of gets heartbreaking for us shelter workers, to turn people away especially on a cold night,” Manyanye said.

“That's something that we are constantly advocating for, to see more shelter beds are added. Because as it stands, we don't have enough shelter beds in Kamloops.”

Currently the Mustard Seed provides 54 beds. The Alliance Church shelter, which only opens when temperatures drop to -10 C, increases the non-profit's capacity to 84 beds.

Manyanye estimated the city likely requires an additional 50 beds to fill the gap.

He said when the extreme weather shelter does open, the organization relies on relief staff to keep the additional shelter operational.

“We really have a huge team at the moment so we are able to call people to come to pick up shifts, so far it's been going well,” Manyanye.

“We’re just going to continue to support those who are homeless and vulnerable living on the streets.”

Manyanye said the Mustard Seed has been collaborating with CMHA's Envision Shuttle program, BC Housing and the City of Kamloops, noting the support makes "a huge difference to the population that we're serving."