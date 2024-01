Photo: Kristen Holliday Smoke can be seen rising Tuesday morning from the hills south of downtown Kamloops.

Smoke rising from the Peterson Creek area south of downtown Kamloops on Tuesday morning is from a prescribed burn, according to city fire officials.

Kamloops Fire Rescue took to social media to say a prescribed burn is underway in Peterson Creek.

“The smoke you see is small burn piles with crews on hand,” the post said.