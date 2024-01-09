Coldest Night of the Year to raise funds for Kamloops charities

Photo: Coldest Night of the Year / file photo

The Mustard Seed is encouraging Kamloops residents to brave the cold weather to raise funds for deserving charity partners.

In a news release, the non-profit said it has once again partnered with Coldest Night of the Year, an event billed as Canada’s largest fundraising walk.

“After some extensive consideration, organizational changes and re-evaluation of what our partnership with CNOY meant to The Mustard Seed, we are thrilled to announce we are rejoining this important and impactful event,” the Mustard Seed’s website reads.

“We have conducted a comprehensive cost evaluation and are satisfied and confident that this is the best course of action in our commitment to our fundraising goals.”

The Mustard Seed said the Coldest Night of the Year has raised more than $96 million across Canada since 2011. They said 100 per cent of proceeds stay local to support charity partners.

The main event will see two-kilometre and five-kilometre signed routes, rest stops, volunteers and snacks on Feb. 24.

The organization said offsite fundraisers who self-organize are welcome as well, walking any day in February on a route of their choice.

More information and registration is available online.