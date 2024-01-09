Two Kelowna athletes injured in crash that killed TRU volleyball player show 'exciting' recovery progress

Photo: University of Winnipeg TRU WolfPack men's volleyball players Mason Sodaro (12) and Ethan Olfert (16) during a moment of silence Friday in Winnipeg before the team's return to action following a Nov. 29 collision that killed teammate Owyn McInnis and left two others with life-changing injuries.

Owyn McInnis’ footprints were all over the court Friday night in Winnipeg, where Thompson Rivers University’s men’s volleyball team scored an emotional upset win in its return to action.

“I’m actually wearing Owyn McInnis’ shoes right now,” said TRU WolfPack libero Dylan VanSpankeren, who was roommates and teammates with McInnis.

“He offered them to me a couple days before he passed. After we won, I just sat on the court holding his shoes, bawling my eyes out for 10 minutes.”

McInnis, from Guelph, Ont., was killed and two of his WolfPack teammates — Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse of Kelowna — suffered life-altering injuries in a violent multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 29 near TRU's campus in Kamloops.

“I think Pat worded it really well,” VanSpankeren said. “If we’re going to say to those guys, ‘Hey man, keep fighting, keep giving it your all,' we sure as s--t can’t stop fighting on the court.”

Brinnen has a serious spinal injury and Waterhouse suffered severe brain trauma.

Waterhouse sees 'exciting' progress

WolfPack men’s volleyball head coach Pat Hennelly and three of his players — Rylan Ibbetson and Mason Sodaro of Kelowna, along with VanSpankeren of Calgary — offered positive updates on Waterhouse and Brinnen.

“Exciting news on Waterhouse,” VanSpankeren said.

“They have eased his sedation. His eyes have been open. He was looking around, kind of tracking guys.”

Waterhouse was in a medically induced coma and in critical condition during his stint at Royal Inland Hospital, according to his GoFundMe page.

“The Owen Waterhouse situation is better than it looked earlier,” Hennelly said.

“He’s been able to get higher-level testing. He wasn’t able to get an MRI earlier. The MRI has shown some positive results that they didn’t think were there from the CAT scan. That was great. He’s starting to show real signs of recovery. He’s still fully intubated. He’s got a tracheotomy now, so he’s still getting breathing support. They’re going to think about waking him up soon if he keeps progressing, so he’s shown some really positive signs.”

Brinnen out of hospital, begins recovery

Brinnen, who was transported to Vancouver General Hospital by air ambulance following the accident, has been moved to G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver.

“That will be a good morale boost for him,” VanSpankeren said. “It was good for him to get out of the hospital.”

Most of the WolfPack men’s volleyball players and staff have visited Brinnen in Vancouver and he remains a regular in the team’s group chat.

“He’s in a transition room right now [at G.F. Strong],” said Hennelly, who has made three trips to Vancouver to visit Brinnen.

“He’s waiting for a full room, but he’s out of the hospital, which is a relief for him and his family, and starting the rehab process now.”

Hennelly said Brinnen still has a long road ahead of him.

“Mentally, what’s going to be hard for Riley and hard for any young guy in a wheelchair, is you’ve got to accept the fact of where you are and start moving forward,” he said.

"I think he’ll get there. The physical stuff has gone really well for him so far. He’s had what I would say is a very positive outlook for the situation he’s in. He still has a road to go, but he’s in a better space now.”

Investigation into crash still ongoing

Police have said they believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light at University Drive. McInnis, Brinnen and Waterhouse were inside the Jetta.

There has been no word yet on any charges or what investigators believe caused the crash.

Ibbetson was roommates with McInnis in Kamloops, summer training partners with Brinnen and has been best friends with Waterhouse since their elementary school days in Kelowna.

“Each one of them had a pretty big part of my life,” said Ibbetson, who attended Kelowna secondary and played volleyball for the Owls, along with Brinnen and Waterhouse.

“I miss them all a lot. Owen Waterhouse’s mom texted me after the first game, saying Oz [Owen’s nickname] was happy to hear that we won and I said he was right there with me in my heart, like he’s always with me.”

Hennelly said he is still in shock, noting he was not able to be fully present with his children during Christmas break, his thoughts with his team and bereaved family members.

“Pat has been absolutely extraordinary,” Sodaro said.

“The whole TRU community, the sports teams and the school itself has been amazing, but Pat has just been a rock for all of us here, sharing very tough information with us and being open as someone we can talk to as a strong male figure in our lives we can look up to.”

'This is a loss of innocence'

There is no playbook for Hennelly, who said the incident and trauma that followed is every coach and parent’s nightmare.

“I just said to them, unfortunately, this is a loss of innocence and a first time to face mortality of someone your age,” Hennelly said, noting McInnis was a hard-working player who always had a smile on his face.

“It’s hard for young guys, in particular, to see mortality as a reality. I know they’re handling it better than I would have at this age. I give them credit and I think a lot of it is still absorbing. I do still feel in shock and I think most of the guys still feel in shock.”

VanSpankeren said the last six weeks have felt like a tornado.

“When it first happened, it was impossible to believe,” he said.

“I walked past the car wreck. When I saw that, I thought, whoa, that’s really not good like, f--k, someone might be paralyzed or really injured. Death was never something that crossed my mind. When I got the phone call, it was just heart dropping. Me and Corbin [Ockerman, WolfPack teammate] started bawling our eyes out.”

Difficult time for teammates

VanSpankeren was there when the McInnis family came to collect Owyn's belongings.

“With things like cleaning out his room or having his Christmas gifts arrive at our front door, it’s been non-stop having to deal with that,” said VanSpankeren, who attended McInnis' funeral in Ontario, along with Hennelly and Ockerman.

“The first bit was a blur and it all kind of grouped into one day-slash-lifetime. Everybody is kind of going through their own little side of hell, but definitely being together as a team, there is a saving grace there, where guys have really come together, bonded and helped each other out.”

McInnis and Sodaro were teammates for three years. They shared a love for hiking, the outdoors and cooking. Sodaro said McInnis often talked of plans for after university, many of them involving his fiancee.

“There were so many things he wanted to do,” Sodaro said. “Now guys on the team are just going to do that in his memory.”

'Cried like crazy' after win

They played volleyball in his memory on Friday in Winnipeg, returning to Canada West play in dramatic fashion, earning a 3-1 win over the favoured Wesmen six weeks after the crash that rocked their world.

“After that moment of silence, the boys on the team were pretty emotional going into that game, but we went out there and played some of the best volleyball we ever have in honour of those guys,” Sodaro said.

Hennelly said it was a uniquely emotional experience.

“It was something else,” he said.

"I’ve never been part of something like that. I was asked a thousand times about how the guys are going to respond, how they’re going to play, and my answer was I have no idea. You could feel that pent-up anger and emotion. I said they played like crazy and we all cried like crazy after. It was a watershed moment. It helped a lot of guys to start that process. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Late in the fourth set and with his club in control, VanSpankeren couldn’t look at the score, knowing the sight of match point would leave him in tears.

He stayed focused and kept his eyes on the ball, grounded by determination and hand-me-down footwear from above.

“As corny as it sounds, that win meant more than I can ever put into words, with Waterhouse getting better in the hospital and Riley watching,” VanSpankeren said.

“It was great to give them a performance and also just knowing Owyn was with us the whole time. That meant a lot.

“I’m wearing these shoes for the rest of my career.”

Remembering McInnis

The WolfPack will host a celebration of life for McInnis on Wednesday at the Tournament Capital Centre.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the program begins at 4 p.m.

“I’m just getting prepared for more emotional hardship,” VanSpankeren said. “It’s the community of Kamloops’ chance to say goodbye to Owyn. It will be very emotional for a lot of people.”

Donations can be made online to the Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Scholarship.

The Support for Owen Waterhouse GoFundMe page raised more than $140,000 and is no longer accepting donations.

Brinnen’s GoFundMe page is still active, with nearly $120,000 raised as of Tuesday.