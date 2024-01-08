Snowfall warning in effect for Kamloops as storm pounds region

A snowfall warning is in effect for Kamloops and area as slick conditions have made some city streets undriveable.

Environment Canada issued the warning at about 7:30 p.m. — approximately three hours after the snow began to accumulate on roadways on the Tournament Capital’s valley bottom.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning reads.

Vehicles are having trouble on some city streets. A video shared with Castanet Kamloops shows an SUV spinning out and sliding down the First Avenue hill.

The snow is expected to taper off overnight. The forecast for Tuesday is calling for a high of 4 C with showers or flurries, with a serious cold snap expected to set in shortly thereafter.

Daytime highs are expected to slide close to -20 C by the end of the work week.