Lawsuit blames faulty jack after loaded semi trailer lands on mechanic's foot

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops mechanic who lost three toes when a failed jack caused a loaded semi trailer to land on his foot has filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court.

Mackenzie Clayton Crawford is suing three industry companies and an inspector who certified the trailer was safe.

According to Crawford’s notice of civil claim, he was helping to unload the trailer on July 15, 2022, when it fell on his foot. The claim alleges he was standing near the front of the trailer when the hitch jack failed and the trailer fell on his foot.

“The plaintiff’s injuries have and will continue to cause him suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of earnings capacity past and future,” the claim reads.

“The plaintiff will be more susceptible to future injury and degenerative changes because of his injuries.”

The defendants listed in Crawford’s lawsuit are Buller Trailer Sales, which rented the trailer, Rainbow Trailers, which built the trailer, and Ram Industries, which built the jack. Also listed as defendants are Matthew Joseph Pearson and BC Trailer Guy Enterprises, the company Pearson is alleged to have worked for when he inspected the trailer five months before the incident.

The claim alleges Crawford is still undergoing medical care and will continue to do so.

He claims injuries including the amputation of three toes, insomnia, flashbacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Crawford is seeking damages including past income loss, future income loss, cost of future care and general damages for pain and suffering.

None of the allegations in Crawford's claim have been proven in court.