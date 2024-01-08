Community workshop looks to brainstorm climate action projects

Photo: Climate Action Fest Participants at last year?s Action Fest.

As climate action projects continue to develop from inception last year, a trio of of local-profits will be hosting a second workshop to brainstorm more ideas.

Climate Action Fest 2.0, hosted by Transition Kamloops, the Kamloops Food Policy Council and the Kamloops Naturalist Club, will see community members pitch ideas, form working groups and allocate funds to projects that emerge.

Organizers said the inaugural event last spring saw 65 community members emerge with 11 projects that are in varying degrees of development — some having achieved their objectives while work is still being done on others.

This year’s event will see leaders of the original projects share updates about their successes and challenges their groups have experienced, and brainstorm ways to build on these projects.

Organizers said there will be room for new ideas as well. Participants can come prepared to pitch a new project.

Previous projects have focused on renewable energy, local food, sustainable transportation methods or any other ideas that either reduce carbon emissions or make Kamloops more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“Our goal is to inspire action," said Jess Payette from the Kamloops Food Policy Council.

"We know that collective, grassroots projects not only make a difference in terms of community resilience, but they also help folks feel more empowered in the face of climate uncertainty."

Organizers said the event is funded through a social and community development grant from the City of Kamloops.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kamloops United Church on Jan. 27.

Interested parties are asked to register online prior to Jan. 20.