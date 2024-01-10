Castanet Kamloops expands newsroom, sales team to better serve community

Photo: Josh Dawson Castanet Kamloops reporter Kristen Holliday

In the two months since the city’s last newspaper published its final edition, we here at Castanet Kamloops have been working hard to expand our operations to better serve the Tournament Capital community — and we’re excited to finally be able to share that good news with you.

Castanet Kamloops is expanding its newsroom and sales team to increase news coverage for readers and better serve advertisers.

“It’s exciting to grow,” said Castanet Kamloops General Manager Shannon Mitchell.

“These new additions will affirm our position as the leader in local Kamloops news and the best choice for advertisers looking to connect with their customers in this community and beyond."

Castanet Kamloops has already taken on a couple of community projects on which Kamloops This Week had been carrying the torch prior to its sudden closure in October — partnering with the BC Interior Community Foundation on the Christmas Cheer Fund and sponsoring the CFJC-TV Boogie the Bridge.

“This is in addition to sponsorship roles we have eagerly taken on with events like Kamloops Ribfest, Dearborn Ford Tapestry Festival and last year's Memorial Cup presented by Kia, among many others,” said Mitchell, who was a longtime newspaper publisher in the Lower Mainland before taking over the Castanet Kamloops office in 2020.

Castanet Kamloops will continue to be the place to turn for award-winning local and breaking news when it happens, now with four reporters working out of our Victoria Street newsroom with the addition of KTW's Michael Potestio.

The best way to find our news is still by visiting and bookmarking CastanetKamloops.net, or by signing up for our free email newsletter — where you will get the most comprehensive daily package of local news in the city sent directly to your email at 2 p.m., seven days a week.

“For people who are busy, our local email newsletter is the best way to keep up on everything going on in our community,” said Castanet Kamloops News Director Tim Petruk, who spent more than a dozen years at KTW before joining Castanet in 2021.

“Each day, you will receive every local story we have published in the previous 24 hours, as well as a wrap on regional, provincial, national and world news and events. It’s the closest thing in Kamloops to a paper, and we treat it like a newspaper we are putting together every day for our readers in terms of deciding what people in our community need to know.”

We are about to sweeten the pot for our newsletter subscribers, launching an exclusive new Kamloops history fact-of-the-day feature in the coming weeks.

And we know news doesn’t only happen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. That’s why our newsroom is staffed daily until 10 p.m., even on weekends. Any time you see news, let us know by emailing [email protected].

If you have any feedback about our news coverage or any stories you’d like to see us take on, please call our newsroom at 778-376-2151, email [email protected] or stop by our office, 102-635 Victoria St., across the street from Noble Pig, during business hours Monday to Friday.

And if you are an advertiser looking to connect with Castanet Kamloops’ market-leading readership, which averaged more than 1.9 million page views per month in 2023, email [email protected].