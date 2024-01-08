Long delays after crash along Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt

Photo: Contributed An air ambulance appeared to be landing at the scene of the crash.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Northbound traffic is starting to move past the crash scene on the Coquihalla Highway near Larson Hill.

However, Drive BC says travellers should still expect delays of up to one hour in the area and asks drivers to watch for emergency vehicles.

ORIGINAL 1:05 p.m.

A crash has slowed traffic on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

Drive BC says a vehicle incident is blocking Highway 5 at Murray Bridge, approximately 42 kilometres south of Merritt. Northbound traffic appears to be stopped in the area.

???#BCHwy5 vehicle incident blocking the road at Murray Bridge, about 42km South of #Merritt. Crew en route. #HopeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 8, 2024

On social media, a post on the Coquihalla Road Reports (and area) Facebook group reports multiple ambulances and other emergency vehicles responded to the crash near Larson Hill shortly after noon.

One person posted a photo showing what appeared to be an air ambulance landing near the scene. Reports suggest five people may have been injured.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla. Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall along the route between today and Wednesday.

Images from the scene of the incident at Murray Bridge show some snow cover on the road, but also evidence a sanding truck may have recently passed through the area. The winter storm warning advises travellers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.