Driver dead after head-on collision between pickup, semi on Coquihalla, police say

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

One person is dead after a head-on collision Monday on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, police say.

According to Mounties, the driver of a southbound Ford F-150 lost control about 45 kilometres south of Merritt. The pickup crossed through the centre ditch and into the northbound lanes, where it collided with an oncoming transport truck.

“The driver of the F-150 was declared deceased at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to hospital,” Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said in a news release.

“The driver of the semi truck sustained minor injuries.”

Roda said the cause is still under investigation, but the incident should serve as a reminder to motorists to drive to conditions.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased,” he said.

“We want to remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions this winter. The conditions on the Coquihalla Highway can change quickly.”

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

Traffic is now flowing in both directions at a crash scene on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

A driver that just passed through the area says a single lane is open eastbound, both lanes are open west.

Motorists should expect delays while travelling through the area.

DriveBC says the crash is at Murray Bridge, about 42 km south of Merritt.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Northbound traffic is starting to move past the crash scene on the Coquihalla Highway near Larson Hill.

However, Drive BC says travellers should still expect delays of up to one hour in the area and asks drivers to watch for emergency vehicles.

ORIGINAL 1:05 p.m.

A crash has slowed traffic on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

Drive BC says a vehicle incident is blocking Highway 5 at Murray Bridge, approximately 42 kilometres south of Merritt. Northbound traffic appears to be stopped in the area.

???#BCHwy5 vehicle incident blocking the road at Murray Bridge, about 42km South of #Merritt. Crew en route. #HopeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 8, 2024

On social media, a post on the Coquihalla Road Reports (and area) Facebook group reports multiple ambulances and other emergency vehicles responded to the crash near Larson Hill shortly after noon.

One person posted a photo showing what appeared to be an air ambulance landing near the scene. Reports suggest five people may have been injured.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla. Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall along the route between today and Wednesday.

Images from the scene of the incident at Murray Bridge show some snow cover on the road, but also evidence a sanding truck may have recently passed through the area. The winter storm warning advises travellers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.