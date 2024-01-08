Bail granted to Merritt teenager accused of stabbing man 11 times

Photo: Castanet

A teenaged girl from Merritt has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance 11 times during an altercation last week.

The 15-year-old girl cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She was arrested and charged following an incident Friday.

During a brief hearing Monday in Kamloops provincial court, Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said the teen admitted her guilt to police after the incident.

“The allegations are that [she] stabbed [the complainant] 11 times in the back and shoulder due to being angry that he was hanging out with her boyfriend,” he said.

Hansen said another man was stabbed twice during the same altercation, but charges have not been laid in relation to that allegation.

The 21-year-old man who was stabbed 11 times was treated at Royal Inland Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The 22-year-old man who was reportedly stabbed twice has not been located by police, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

In addition to the stabbing, Hansen said the girl is also accused of carving the word “liar” into her boyfriend’s PlayStation and urinating in his bedroom.

The teen, who has no previous criminal record, was released on bail Monday, ordered to live with her mother in another community and barred from entering the City of Merritt. Castanet is not naming the community to avoid identifying the teen.

The girl was also ordered to undergo a psychological assessment.

She is due back in court on Feb. 20.