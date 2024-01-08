Kamloops Hudson's Bay workers to meet with mediator as strike nears a month

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking workers outside the Hudson's Bay Company in Kamloops in December.

Striking workers at the Kamloops Hudson's Bay Company store, which has been shuttered for nearly a month, are expected to sit down Monday with the company and a mediator.

Hudson’s Bay unionized workers first took strike action on Dec. 10 of last year, calling for a “fair and equitable” collective agreement and wages closer to or above a living wage. The company's Aberdeen Mall store has been shuttered since then.

“Not only has Hudson’s Bay refused to pay a reasonable wage increase, it also continues to have concessionary items it wants to carve out of our 30-year-old collective agreement,” USW staff representative Sean Ball said in December.

Jordan Lawrence, USW Local 1-417 financial secretary, said the workers will be meeting with the Hudson’s Bay Company and a mediator at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Lawrence told Castanet Kamloops in December that the store will be closed temporarily and doesn’t see this changing as long the picketing continues.

The union said negotiations have been ongoing for a new collective agreement with Hudson’s Bay since July of last year. Strike notice was issued on Dec. 6.

The employees of the Kamloops store have been unionized since 1993. The only labour disruption in the union’s history was their first collective agreement, which led to a nine-month dispute.