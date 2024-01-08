Grieving widow calls for immediate action on deadly stretch of Highway 5

Photo: Contributed A collision on Highway 5 north of Kamloops in 2021.

A grieving Kamloops widow whose fiancé was killed in a head-on collision four months ago near McLure has penned an open letter to B.C. Premier David Eby calling for action on the deadly stretch of Highway 5 north of the city.

Sean Charles Belshaw, 34, was one of two people killed in a head-on collision on Sept. 2.

Leanne Friar, Belshaw’s fiancé, is urging Eby to do something about the section of highway, which has claimed five additional lives in the months since for a total of 16 in 2023.

“Our family is broken,” she said in the letter.

“Sean has missed his son’s second birthday. Thanksgiving plans turned into funeral plans. I have had to uproot my family from a home I can no longer live in. Christmas and New Year have come and gone with only myself and children around the table.”

She asked Eby to do something about the highway deaths.

“I urge you to take action, to review and make the needed changes,” she said.

“To put budget, humanity and reason toward the prevention of the next senseless death and the one after that — deaths that will continue to plague this road without the proper attention.”

Friar is not the only one demanding action. Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer and Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell have also expressed recent frustration over the situation on the highway.

“It’s almost like Groundhog Day — we just keep having the same thing over and over and over again,” Stamer told Castanet.

Friar said she and Belshaw moved their family to Kamloops from Ontario in 2022.

“Today I am here alone with young children, no partner to raise them,” she said.

“This accident has resulted in stolen memories, the loss of the childhood hero and mentor every father deserves the chance to be for his kids. My children will grow to never have memories of their dad — something that will always sit heavy in my heart.”

Friar told Eby that failure to act would be akin to “causing continued grief and trauma.”

“It is time to acknowledge that improvements are needed and put the safety of motorists travelling Highway 5 into consideration,” she said.