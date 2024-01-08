Christmas Cheer Fund raises over $30,000 for charities

The Christmas Cheer Fund closed out the Holliday season with over $30,000 in donations and organizers are already looking ahead to next year.

The $30,037 in funds raised will be distributed equally to the Kamloops Legion, BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, Overlander Residential Care Auxiliary and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Wenda Noonan, executive director of the BC Interior Community Foundation, who took over the fundraiser on short notice, said she was pleased with the number of donations received despite falling short of their $60,000 goal.

“Well $60,000 was a stretch to begin with,” Noonan said, “We were hopeful to do probably about $40,000, but $30,000 is just as good.

“I think we had an amazing season. People are so giving, and for our first year we were really happy.”

The BCICF took over the fundraiser on short notice following the sudden closure of Kamloops This Week in October, partnering with Castanet to help spread the word.

Noonan said two “sizeable” donations were also received for the Christmas Cheer Endowment Fund.

“Year over year, the endowment fund will also give to our Christmas Cheer fund, so that's exciting for me for people to understand and recognize,” Noonan said.

Once the endowment fund reaches $5,000, interest generated from the fund will be given out annually as part of the campaign.

She said BCICF is already planning for next year’s campaign, saying they are going to bring new ideas and are looking at what worked and what didn’t.

“We're hoping to do maybe some fundraisers that are a little different, and outside of the normal scope of just asking for donations,” Noonan said.

She said she believes next year’s campaign will be more successful now that the Christmas Cheer Fund has generated some awareness.

“I really think that next year will be a much better year for us,” Noonan said.

“People know that BC interior Community Foundation is around and that we've been around for 38 years, and that we're not going anywhere. So we're happy to carry this forward."