New exhibit at art gallery explores masculinity with sculpture, sound and video

Photo: Yuri Akuney/Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery says its new exhibition uses sculpture, sound and video to humorously explore masculinity and the “man-cave.”

The exhibition, titled Bluto’s Cave: Allegory of the Man Cave, is created by Kelowna-based artist and UBC Okanagan University teacher Patrick Lundeen.

According to the Kamloops Art Gallery, the exhibit uses comic-strip character and Popeye-adversary Bluto as a mascot for contemporary masculinity.

They say the exhibition features a sculpture of Bluto that transmits video of the viewer onto its body and uses motion sensors to activate sound and video to create a “sensory experience.”

“Referencing Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, Lundeen adds a philosophical layer that urges viewers to consider willingly embracing ignorance,” the art gallery said in a news release.

The exhibit will show in The Cube at the Kamloops Art Gallery from Jan. 13 to April 6.