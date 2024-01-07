224026
Kamloops  

New exhibit at art gallery explores masculinity with sculpture, sound and video

Exhibit explores masculinity

The Kamloops Art Gallery says its new exhibition uses sculpture, sound and video to humorously explore masculinity and the “man-cave.”

The exhibition, titled Bluto’s Cave: Allegory of the Man Cave, is created by Kelowna-based artist and UBC Okanagan University teacher Patrick Lundeen.

According to the Kamloops Art Gallery, the exhibit uses comic-strip character and Popeye-adversary Bluto as a mascot for contemporary masculinity.

They say the exhibition features a sculpture of Bluto that transmits video of the viewer onto its body and uses motion sensors to activate sound and video to create a “sensory experience.”

“Referencing Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, Lundeen adds a philosophical layer that urges viewers to consider willingly embracing ignorance,” the art gallery said in a news release.

The exhibit will show in The Cube at the Kamloops Art Gallery from Jan. 13 to April 6.

