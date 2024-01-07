City of Kamloops staff to propose new position for FireSmart programming

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops may be looking to add a new staff position that would increase preparedness and protection from wildfires through FireSmart programming.

According to a report prepared by city staff, FireSmart is a national program that aims to increase neighbourhood resilience to wildfire and minimize impacts.

“The FireSmart program has practical, effective, and science-based programs that provide tools to be better prepared when wildfire occurs,” the report reads.

The new full-time position would organize FireSmart education and fuel mitigation events, coordinate property site visits to provide FireSmart recommendations, attend community events, create a FireSmart working group and committee and seek grant opportunities.

“The city can only direct work and reduce impacts on city-owned land,” the report says.

“For the whole community to be protected and prepared to resist the threat from wildfire, individual property owners and neighbourhoods need to practise FireSmart principles in conjunction with the city.”

The report states a FireSmart Coordinator or similar position is required to be eligible for Community Resiliency Investment funding from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities starting in 2024.

The City of Kamloops has received $1.1 million in funding from the Community Resiliency Investment program between 2019 and 2023, which has been put toward forest fuel management, according to the report.

A recommendation from city staff would see the position funded from the working capital reserve for a year before rolling the costs into taxation funding.

The report cites Logan Lake and West Kelowna as two examples of successful FireSmart programs, saying many homes were saved from the Tremont Creek wildfire in 2021 and McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 respectively as a result of FireSmart principals.

Kamloops council will consider the creation of the new position on Tuesday.