Coming week to see flurries, cloudy skies as temperatures drop overnight

Madison Reeve

The coming week is expected to see chances of flurries and overcast skies as temperatures drop below -15 C, according to Environment Canada.

Strong chances of flurries are predicted early in the week, before temperatures quickly drop overnight mid-week.

Monday will be cloudy with snow beginning in the late afternoon. The daytime high will be -3 C with winds up to 15 km/h. Snow is expected overnight with a low of -3 C.

Cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday alongside a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 1 C. Tuesday night will continue to see cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of flurries with an overnight low of -5 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day with a high of -3 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight as temperatures drop to a low of -17 C.

Thursday is predicted to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -13 C during the day. Cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of flurries are predicted overnight as temperatures reach a low of - 19 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Friday with a daytime high of -15 C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night as temperatures hit a low of -21 C.

The weekend will continue to see a mix of both sun and cloud with highs around -16 C during the day.