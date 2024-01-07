New Kamloops store offers unique block printed, handcrafted clothing from India

A new Kamloops store with roots in India is offering clothing and fabrics handcrafted using a special, traditional technique.

The colourful patterns have been block printed using natural dyes, such as indigo.

“Every single piece is art — everything is done by hand,” said owner Mohammed Hassan.

Hassan said the blocks used to create the patterns are hand carved, then colours are added and stamped on to the fabric, which is then used to make all kinds of items.

Hassan’s opened up in mid-November at 107-765 McGill Rd., near Thompson Rivers University. In store, shoppers can find fabric sold by the metre, all types of handmade clothing like shirts, dresses, pants and skirts, and home decor items like placemats, cushion covers, table runners and rugs.

To create the designs, printers mix the dye, stamp the fabric — using multiple carved blocks for more intricate patterns — and place fabrics in the sun to dry. Then, store tailors create the clothing.

Most of the fabric sold in the store is 100 per cent cotton — which Hassan says makes the perfect clothing for a place with hot summer weather, like Kamloops.

He noted all the prints are Indian designs, but the types of clothing offered represent a fusion of traditional and modern looks, in many different colours.

“I personally think when you wear colours, it makes you feel like vibrant. It just gives you a nice energy,” he said.

While the Kamloops store just opened its doors, there is more than 160 years of history behind the business.

Hassan said his family members have ran G.R. General Store in Jaipur, India since 1859. The store sold household items, but eight years ago, he felt he needed to change things up.

“I just started with men's shirts. It worked out, they sold very quickly. And then I started making women’s — then it was just a boom,” he said.

Hassan said his wife, Sheanna James, brought him to Kamloops, and upon moving to the city he saw the need for good quality fabrics and slow fashion options.

“People should experience this cotton. And it’s an art, so you are keeping that art alive and saving an art from dying because of big companies,” Hassan said.

Hassan’s is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and on Saturdays. On Fridays, the shop is open from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays.