TRU men's volleyball team emerges victorious after emotional return to court

Photo: TRU WolfPack/David Larkins, Wesmen Athletics

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team made its return to the court in Winnipeg Friday, about a month after a violent car crash killed team member Owyn McInnis and seriously injured two other players.

In a news release, the WolfPack said it was an emotional return as the team rallied around each other to take on the Winnipeg Wesmen. The game ended in a 3-1 victory for the ‘Pack.

“That was for 2, 5, and 19,” said head coach Pat Hennelly, referencing the jersey numbers of McInnis, Owen Waterhouse and Riley Brinnen.

The WolfPack said a large contingent of TRU fans was in the crowd cheering on the athletes as they returned to action.

The ‘Pack statement noted the game ended in a win, but was ultimately “more about playing for each other and honouring their teammates that couldn’t be there than it was about earning any sort of result.”

The multi-vehicle collision happened on Nov. 29, at the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured.

McInnis was killed, while Waterhouse and Brinnen suffered serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A celebration of life for McInnis will be held at TRU on Jan. 10 at the Tournament Capital Centre gym. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 4 p.m.

The TRU campus and Kamloops community is invited to attend and honour McInnis.

A TRU scholarship fund has been set up in his memory.