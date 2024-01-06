Environment Canada ends snowfall warning for North Thompson region

Photo: Shutterstock

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

A snowfall warning issued for the North Thompson has been ended.

Environment Canada said in a statement significant snowfall is no longer expected for the region.

The snowfall warning put in place for West Kootenay has also been ended by Environment Canada.

ORIGINAL: 8:02 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the North Thompson.

The warning was issued over Friday night and will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon, with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate.

“Snow, heavy at times, will continue [Saturday] morning and ease to periods of light snow this afternoon,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

A snowfall warning is also in place for North Columbia, including Blue River, and West Kootenay near Trail.