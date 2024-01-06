TNRL's mobile library making new stops in 2024

Photo: Unsplash/Tom Hermans

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s mobile library will be visiting new stops in Valleyview, Tobiano and Savona in 2024.

In a news release, the TNRL said a new schedule for the mobile library also includes more frequent stops for Sun Peaks and Whitecroft.

Melissa Lowenberg, manager of community libraries and engagement, said the TNRL is excited to roll out the updated schedule.

“We know that the mobile library is crucial for bringing library service to many rural areas,” Lowenberg said in a statement.

Starting in January, the mobile library is scheduled to stop in Valleyview Square each Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The library can be visited at the Big Sky Gas Bar in Savona every third Friday from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. The mobile library will also stop at Holloway Drive and Colebrook Road in Tobiano from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every third Friday.

Starting Jan. 7, the mobile library will be parked at Sun Peaks School each Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and in Whitecroft Village from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Al Raine, Sun Peaks mayor, said the municipality is pleased to see the additional service.

“As Sun Peaks grows, there are more and more residents supporting all that libraries have to offer in rural communities,” Raine said.

The mobile library schedule is available at all TNRL locations and on the TNRL website.