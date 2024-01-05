Overlander Ski Club, Harper Mountain to open for the season

Photo: Castanet / file photo Cross country skiers at Stake Lake.

Harper Mountain and the Stake Lake cross country ski trails will open for the season this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Overlander Ski Club said enough snow has fallen around Stake Lake for some trails to open on Saturday.

The club noted early season conditions will be present on the trails, and some will remain closed as the snow is still too thin.

“Information on the trails that are open will be updated on our website and at the booth. We are so excited to see all of you this Saturday,” the post said.

Harper Mountain said a gradual opening would happen over Saturday and Sunday for its T-bar and handle tow.

“Finally good news!” the ski hill said in a social media post.

The mountain’s ski shop and cafeteria will also be open. Those hoping to use the mountain’s tube park are encouraged to check back for updates as it is still being prepared for the season.